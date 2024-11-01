Hip-Hop Reacts to Young Thug Being Released From Jail After a Wild Trial

After more than two years behind bars, Young Thug is finally free. The Atlanta rapper entered a new guilty plea in his YSL RICO case yesterday, and was released from jail the same day. Upon the judge's decision to allow him out on time served, the hip-hop community shared in the excitement that he was coming home. Drake, Ye, Travis Scott and more rappers have reacted to the news.

Drake, Ye, Travis Scott and More Celebrate Young Thug Coming Home

Free Thug till it's backwards finally became a reality on Thursday (Oct. 31) when Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker handed down Young Thug's sentence immediately after the rapper pleaded guilty to his charges: participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. Young Thug was sentenced to 40 years, with 5 to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years. He apologized to the court and vowed to never see the judge again unless it was at a bar.

Drake celebrated the occasion by making a post on his Instagram story and choosing a fitting song from Thug's catalog: "Parade on Cleveland." The title of the track, which the Toronto MC is featured on, refers to Cleveland Avenue where Thugger grew up.

Ye reposted an image on IG of Thug with the information that the formerly incarcerated artist was walking free. Travis Scott shared an image of himself and Thug in a car with the caption, "My brudda otw home," accompanied by a bunch of brown heart emojis. Fellow Atlanta native T.I. also saluted the rhymer. "Welcome Home lil bruddah It's been too long... Time to get back to it!!! #KingJeffrey," he tweeted.

Hip-hop is coming through for Thug.

Take a look at Drake, Ye, Travis Scott, T.I. and more rappers react to the news Young Thug is free from jail below.

See Rappers React to Young Thug Coming Home From Jail

