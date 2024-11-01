Young Thug Apologizes for His Crimes and Vows to Never See Judge Again Unless in a Bar

Young Thug takes full responsibility for his crimes in his apology to the judge and his family during the sentencing for his YSL RICO trial yesterday.

Young Thug Gives Sincere Apology to the Judge

On Thursday (Oct. 31), Young Thug was sentenced after he entered a non-negotiated guilty plea for the charges of participating in a criminal street gang, violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and multiple gun crimes. Thug initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2022. As the Atlanta rapper stood in front of Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, she asked him if he'd like to say anything. Thugger took the opportunity to apologize and admit he learned from his mistakes.

"I take full responsibility for, you know, my crimes or my charges," he said. "I want to say sorry to my family, my mom. My mom got 11 kids. I can't say all their names, you know, my managers, my kids that's not here. Really everybody that got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry for just like, you know, being, having so much time investing into this, you know. I am a smart guy. I'm a good guy and I really got a good heart, you know?"

Thug insisted he was involved in a "lot of stuff" due to be a nice guy. "I find myself in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool, you know, and I understand that you can't be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad and then and it don't really have to have nothing to do with you, but it could end bad and it could, you know, fall on you," he continued. "And I know the choice is yours, is up to you and I hope that you allow me to go home today and just trust in me to just do the right thing and never see you again, unless it's, unless it's at a, you know, bar in the future or something just out of this type of situation. I promise you I won't ever be in this type of situation again. I've learned from my mistakes, you know? I come from nothing and I've made something and I didn't take full advantage of it. I'm sorry."

Young Thug was sentenced to 40 years, with 5 to service, but commuted to time served with 15 years of probation followed by backloaded 20 years. The rhymer was arrested on May 9, 2022, along with Gunna and 26 other affiliates of YSL collective were arrested in a large-scale RICO case in Georgia. His trial began last November. Thug is officially a free man and left the Fulton County Jail on Thursday night.

Watch Young Thug Apologize for His Crimes

Watch Young Thug Plead Guilty in YSL RICO Trial