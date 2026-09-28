Young Thug Insists He Would Have Died for Rich Homie Quan, Admits He Messed Up

Young Thug insists he would have died for Rich Homie Quan and admits he messed up.

Last week, Rich Homie Quan's longtime affiliate, Rich Homie Nard, hopped on his Instagram page and shared a throwback video of Rich Homie and Thugger hanging out together in much happier times. Nard addressed YT in the caption urging him to let go of any hostility he may still have with the late Rich Homie Quan. He also referenced Thug's recorded jail calls that were leaked online, in which the Atlanta rapper was heard speaking bad about some of his industry peers.

"@thuggerthugger1 u said until we d.i.e Quan gone and not coming back come on slime !!!!!! Y’all ni**as was kids having y’all way @richhomiequan loved u homie...Stop doing da homie like dat that's not P slime! u tattooed shawty name on you, bro," he wrote.

"The same way them ni**as forgave you for talking about them on that phone to your girl give him the same common courtesy slime!!! Nobody’s perfect!!! Players f**k up 2!!!" he added.

On Sept. 26, Young Thug responded to Nard's IG post insisting that he would have died for RHQ.

"My brada forever never ever said nun bout bro even when he called me gay publicly," Thug wrote in the comment section. "My sons called me and asked me was I gay cause of that nard. U no I would've died bout that boy, I no he know that. Players f**k up [mending heart emoji]."

Prior to the tragic death of Rich Homie Quan in September of 2024, he and Spider engaged in a public feud after Quan left Rich Gang back in 2015. Unfortunately, the pair never reconciled their differences before RHQ died. Since then, Thug has voiced deep regret over not resolving their issues and insisted that he never switched up on Quan.

You can read Young Thug's message to Rich Homie Nard below.

See Young Thug Reflect on the Rich Homie Quan Feud and How He Feels About RHQ

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