Young Thug Wishes He and Rich Homie Quan Squashed Their Beef Before Quan Died

Young Thug wishes he and Rich Homie Quan could have settled their differences before Quan's tragic death in 2024.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Thugger sat down with Adin Ross for an interview on livestream. During the chat, Thug offered his opinions on several rappers' skills. When asked about his former frequent collaborator Rich Homie Quan, Thug said, "R.I.P., man, Rich Homie Quan," around the 56:27 timestamp of the video below.

He added, "We don't speak on the dead. R.I.P. the boy Quan. I wish we could have made amends before he died. I wish we could have made amends before he died. But he passed away."

Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan were the core of Birdman's Rich Gang collective, which formed around the mid-2010s. They collabed on the hit single "Lifestyle" in 2014. The following year, the two rappers had a falling out when Quan said he wanted to leave Rich Gang to focus on his solo career. In May of 2017, Quan revealed he and Thug were no longer on speaking terms. In 2019, Quan told Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 that he would be willing to work with Thug again.

Last August, former YSL affiliate Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland testified that he and a friend opened fire into a barbershop owned by Rich Homie Quan's father in September of 2014 in order to "send a message." During the incident, RHQ's father was shot four times but survived. Quan later called Woody's description of the shooting an exaggeration.

Rich Homie Quan died on Sept. 5, 2024, following an accidental drug overdose.

Watch Young Thug Pay Respects to Rich Homie Quan During Thug's Adin Ross Interview