Young Thug Launches New Company Primal to Build Businesses With Artists, Athletes and Creators

Young Thug is expanding his business portfolio with the launch of Primal, a new creative holding company focused on building and investing in businesses and intellectual property with artists, athletes and creators.

Thug first teased the launch on X earlier this month before making it official with the announcement a day later on Sept. 16. In a post to Primal's Instagram page, a quote from Thug was shared in which he expressed his desire for talent to own and build.

"I'm bringing up a new generation of founders," he said. "I want talent to build, own, and keep the upside. Ownership over endorsements."

The post's caption described the company's goal: "Primal creates, acquires, invests in and scales intellectual property alongside artists, athletes and creators, building a new generation of talent-owned companies."

Earlier this month, Thug declared, "Marketing is dead," and teased what would become his new company's mission. "That means talent now holds all the power. I want artists, athletes & creators thinking bigger than quick bags. I'm gonna help them turn their influence into real ventures. Ownership and IP. That's PR5MAL."

Primal will give talent opportunities to take on founder and ownership roles. The company will provide capital, creative development, operations, partnerships and distribution to develop businesses across consumer products, sports, entertainment, media, fashion, technology, hospitality, licensing and other areas.

In a statement to Baller Alert on Wednesday (Sept. 23), Thug explained, "With Primal, I want talent creating the company, owning the IP and keeping a percentage of the upside. That could mean launching a brand with an artist, investing in something they already started, helping them turn an idea into a real business, or bringing the right partners and capital to the table. I want the artists around me thinking beyond the next song or endorsement. Music can open the door, but ownership is how you build something that lasts."

Sports will also be a major part of the venture, with Thug adding, "I want to help athletes see themselves as founders. It's not about putting somebody's face on a product. It's about sitting down with them and saying, 'What should you own?' Artists, athletes, and creators are some of the most influential people in the world. Primal is about turning that cultural power into real ownership."

The first group of ventures are expected to be announced in the coming months.

See Young Thug's Primal Announcement

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