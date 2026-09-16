Young Thug Insists Marketing Is Dead As He Seeks to Help Artists Turn Their Influence into Real Ventures

Young Thug insists marketing is dead as he seeks to help artists turn their influence into power.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), Thugger hopped on his X account and proclaimed, "Marketing is dead. That means talent now holds all the power."

"I want artists, athletes & creators thinking bigger than quick bags," he continued, adding, "I'm gonna help them turn their influence into real ventures. Ownership and IP. That's PR5MAL."

It's unclear if the Atlanta native was possibly teasing his new marketing company. The Grammy-winning rapper has years of experience launching the careers of artists who have signed to his YSL Records imprint, including Gunna, Tezzus & Diamond*, and most recently singer Yume. The latter of which he signed back in June of 2026 and gifting the young songwriter an iced out YSL chain. "Caught her in the club. #ThankYouGod @yumeworldwide welcome," Thug wrote to Yume on his Instagram page. In another IG post with a photo of them together, Thug added, "Welcome to the family, kid!"

Young Thug's message comes after he participated in an exclusive fireside chat with students at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. He talked about the state of hip-hop and the need for both athletes and rappers to level up and become owners and not workers. During his chat, local artist Paris Allen painted Thugger and afterward presented the rapper with her fireside artwork of him.

Check out Young Thug's message and videos from his fireside chat with Howard University students below.

Read Young Thug's Message and See Him Interacting With Howard University Students

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