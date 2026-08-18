Young Thug Sparks Debate After Telling Students Fame Is More Important Than Money

Young Thug has sparked a debate after telling students that fame is more important than money.

On Monday (Aug. 17), Thugger was speaking at an elementary school in Macon, Ga., when he was supposedly asked what's more important: fame or money?

"Fame is really the most important," he told the children in a video making its rounds on social media. "If you famous, you are almost as important as the richest person in the world. So, fame is more so like the money for us. It's very important. You have to keep up with it. You have to make sure it leads you to the right rooms."

The Atlanta rapper's response has sparked a debate online, with people agreeing and disagreeing with the YSL head honcho.

"I don't see the problem, he's right nowadays u do need fame and $$$," one X user posted on the topic.

"You don't need fame, you need money. What sick dumb mentality are y'all on?" another person added.

"Why would you let Young Thug give advice to the youth bro ts is frying me," someone else posted.

Thug is currently preparing to hit the road on his New Generation Tour with special guest Nav and his Young Stoner Life Records roster of Tezzus and diamond*, 1300Saint, Iyrus, Yume, Biggs and Unky. The cross-country trek kicks off on Sept. 10.

See the Young Thug video that sparked the debate and reactions below.

Watch Young Thug Tell Students Fame and Better Than Money and See Reactions

These Tone-Deaf Hip-Hop Moments Prove Rappers Can Get Hit With Serious Backlash