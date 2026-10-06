Young Thug Announces Mary J. Blige-Inspired R&B Album and Teases Drake Collaborations

Young Thug says he plans to drop a Mary J. Blige-inspired R&B album this year and has some Drake collaborations he plans to release.

In a new interview on The Crew Has It podcast, published Tuesday (Oct. 6) on their YouTube channel, Thugger was asked about his upcoming album. "I'm going R&B... It's Mary J.... I'm going real R&B," he revealed about the project.

The Atlanta rapper added that most of the songs are going to be "sexual" with a few heartbreak tunes, but most of the tracks will focus on "fun times."

"But it's R&B, though," Thug insisted.

Young Thug has dabbled in R&B music before. His 2017 project Beautiful Thugger Girls offered melodic, acoustic soul vibes, and he teamed up with Chris Brown on their 2020 collaborative mixtape Slime & B, which featured a fusion of trap and R&B music.

Elsewhere in the interview, Thug confirmed he has some Drake collabs that could be dropping soon.

"We got a few songs... We finna drop, finna do what we gotta do," he said.

The last time the superstar duo teamed up on a song was on Thug's 2023 project Business Is Business. Drizzy appeared on the LP's intro "Parade on Cleveland" and on the track "Oh U Went." Drake would later appear in the YSL leader's music video for the song, while he was in jail awaiting his RICO trial.

Check out Young Thug's interview on The Crew Has It podcast below.

Watch Young Thug's Full Interview on The Crew Has It Podcast

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