Young Thug Business Is Business Album – Listen

Young Thug has released his surprise new album Business Is Business.

Young Thug Drops First Album in Two Years

Young Thug is currently fighting for his freedom in the YSL RICO trial. On Friday (June 23), the incarcerated Atlanta rapper made a return to music with the release of his new album Business Is Business. Thugger's first solo album since 2021's Punk, the latest offering from the YSL rapper features 15 songs. The star-studded tracklist for the album features names like Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and more. Noticeably missing from the tracklist is Gunna, which is sure to lead to more speculation about the current status of the rappers' relationship. Metro Boomin is executive producer on the new offering.

Young Thug Teases Business Is Business Album

Fans first got notice of new Young Thug music being afoot last week when a mysterious QR code was uploaded to Thugger's Instagram page. The code led to a countdown. Several of the rapper's peers shared the code on their own social media accounts including Drake, Metro Boomin and others.

On Thursday (June 22), Young Thug let the cat out of the bag when he revealed the cover art for the album on Instagram. The album art shows Thug sitting in a court room surrounded by eight men in suits. Thug is the only person facing the camera in the black-and-white image.

Young Thug's Legal Case

The new album comes in the midst of Young Thug being in an uphill legal battle. Last May, Thug, Gunna and 26 other associates of YSL were arrested in a wide-sweeping RICO case in Atlanta. Most of the men have taken plea deals including Gunna. Thug is currently six months into his trial, which has yet to complete jury selection.

Listen to Young Thug's Business Is Business Album Below

Young Thug's Business Is Business Album Tracklist

1. "Parade on Cleveland" featuring Drake

2. "Money on the Dresser"

3. "Gucci Grocery Bag"

4. "Cars Bring Me Out" featuring Future

5. "Wit Da Racks" featuring 21 Savage, Travis Scott and Yak Gotti

6. "Uncle M"

7. "Abracadabra" featuring Travis Scott

8. "Went Thru It"

9. "Oh U Went" featuring Drake

10. "Want Me Dead" featuring 21 Savage

11. "Hellcat Kenny" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. "Mad Dog"

13. "Jonesboro"

14. "Hoodie" featuring Bslime and Lil Gotit

15. "Global Access" featuring Nate Ruess