Young Thug Hit With New Gang, Drug and Gun Charges in RICO Case

UDPATE (Aug. 10):

A spokesperson for the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney's Office has confirmed with XXL that Young Thug faces additional charges after being re-indicted.

"Charges were added for defendants via re-indictment based on evidence found at arrests," the statement reads. "When Mr. Williams was arrested on May 9, evidence was recovered that resulted in the additional charges, including a charge of possession of a machine gun."

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 10)

Young Thug is reportedly facing additional charges in his ongoing RICO case.

On Tuesday (Aug. 9), local Atlanta news station WSB-TV reported the Fulton County, Ga. District Attorney's Office has filed a new indictment against Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other men affiliated with YSL. Young Thug, and four other men including Yak Gotti, now face additional charges. Thugger reportedly now faces an additional gang charge, additional drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun.

The new charges reportedly stem from an arrest that occurred on March 17 and the raid on Thug's Buckhead, Ga. home on May 9, the day he was arrested. Young Thug was also previously hit with seven additional felonies in addition to the RICO indictment when authorities raided his home back in May.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, previously issued the following statement to XXL denying the rapper’s criminal involvement in the case: "Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever. We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared."

Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other YSL affiliates were arrested on May 9 on a 56-count indictment charging the group with violating the RICO act by being a violent street gang established by Thug in the early 2010s. Young Thug and Gunna have been in jail without bond since their arrests three months ago. Both men have been denied bond on multiple occasions. The trial date for the case has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for comment.