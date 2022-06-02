UPDATE (June 3, 2022):

Young Thug's attorney Brian Steel has released a statement to XXL in the wake of Thugger being denied bond again.

"I will not stop my focus and passionate pursuit to ethically, lawfully and zealously clear Mr. Williams from these baseless charges," the statement reads. "We will dissect the prosecution’s argument in opposition to bail and will then file a detailed Motion for the Honorable Court to reconsider the ruling on bond. We will ask for another bond hearing."

ORIGINAL STORY (June 2, 2022):

The prosecution in the Young Thug RICO case has revealed it received proffers from members of YSL that name Thugger as the violent head of the organization.

On Thursday (June 2), Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was denied bond again in his RICO case in Fulton County, Ga. court. During the lengthy hearing, which was streamed on YouTube via Atlanta's 11Alive News, Judge Ural D. Glanville, who was weighing whether or not to free the rapper, heard apparently convincing statements from the prosecution, who say they have people who may be willing to testify about Thug's alleged crimes.

"We have taken proffers from fellow gang members from Mr. Williams," the prosecutor Don Geary told the court. "Some are on this indictment, some are not. They have stated formally that Mr. Williams is dangerous, they are afraid of him, that if they cross him, he will kill them and their family. And they were very clear about that."

According to the Burnham and Gorokhov law firm website, "an informal proffer allows the individual to give some bits of information so that law enforcement authorities can decide whether they want to offer formal cooperation."

Watch video of the moment when the prosecution discusses the proffers at the bottom of this post.

Both sides laid out their cases on why Young Thug should or should not get a bond. The rapper's attorney, Brian Steel, offered sizeble bond package, which included 24-hour electronic and in-person monitoring by a team of off-duty police officers hired by the third-party security firm. 300 Entertainment cofounder Kevin Liles even got on the stand and offered to cosign Thug's bond. In the end, the judge was moved enough by the proffer talk to deny Thug's freedom.

"There have been significant proffers about Mr. Willams being a danger to the community," Judge Glanville surmised before giving his ruling. "In particular, the state's proffer that they have spoken...taken proffers from other gang members and people who are in this particular indictment and not in this indictment that [Young Thug] is the leader of the gang, he is dangerous, and if he crosses them, he will kill them or their families."

As previously reported, Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other YSL affiliates were indicted on RICO charges on May 9, with Thug being hit with additional gun and drug charges following a raid on his home when he was arrested. Young Thug, Gunna and YSL rapper Yak Gotti have been denied bail. The YSL RICO case trial date has been set for Jan. 9, 2023.