Yak Gotti is denying that he has done anything wrong as he has been faced with rumors of snitching today in the ongoing RICO case against Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of YSL.

On Thursday (June 2), Gotti—real name Deamonte Kendrick—was denied bond in Fulton County Court in Georgia. At the same time, speculation was running rampant on social media that he snitched on members of YSL. He has since managed to post a message on his Instagram, denying the snitch rumors. "2015 My brudda never did a day in jail because I claimed my shit," he wrote in the post. "I did 4 years fed with no tears. Stop the [cap]."

Whispers of Gotti snitching began after alleged paperwork surfaced that proposed Gotti had admitted to law enforcement officials in 2018 that he had given a rifle to another member of YSL, Martinez "Lil Duke" Arnold, who allegedly planned to use it in retaliation against a rival gang during an incident back in 2015. Gotti ended up pleading guilty to the gun charges and serving time. The proposed information about police cooperation gained traction from the Twitter account @raphousetv2.

In the 88-page indictment against YSL, which was unveiled in May by authorities and XXL has obtained a copy of, Gotti and Arnold are hit with concurrent counts of conspiracy to commit murder, theft by receiving stolen property and participation in criminal street gang activity. The negative rumors regarding Gotti stem from the belief that he allegedly told police that he had provided Duke with a firearm and that's being used by the prosecution against YSL.

Although the aforementioned counts against Gotti and Duke are included in YSL's RICO indictment, it remains unclear if the prosecution is using Gotti's 2018 admission in the case.

A local reporter for The Atlanta Objective addressed the Gotti snitching rumors on Twitter today (June 2): "A lot of talk about how Yak Gotti snitched," he began. "It's not quite that simple. He plead guilty when he and YSL Duke were caught with rifles a few years ago as they were on the way to a retaliation hit after a fight at Magic City." He added, "If pleading guilty is snitching, that's a high standard."

Young Thug and his YSL associates are accused of carrying out over 50 murders and instances of gun violence, according to the Fulton County, Ga. district attorney. Gunna and Thug were indicted with 26 other YSL affiliates, Yak Gotti among them, and accused of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation in criminal street gang activity, on May 9. That same day, Thug was arrested after a raid on his home. A day later, Gunna turned himself in to the Fulton County Sherrif's Office.

Yak Gotti signed to YSL Records in 2020, releasing the project Gotti Outta Here the same year. He also appeared on the label compilation Slime Language 2, which dropped last year.

XXL has reached out to Yak Gotti's lawyer for comment.

