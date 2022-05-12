Young Thug and Gunna Denied Bail Following RICO Arrests

Young Thug and Gunna were denied bail following their arrests on racketeering charges.

On Wednesday (May 11), both Young Thug and Gunna’s requests for bond were rejected during their hearings before a judge, according to 11Alive. Both rappers are among the 28 people named in the Fulton County district attorney's indictment for conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, was hit with a RICO charge but is also accused of criminal street gang activity, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, hydrocodone and marijuana, and theft by receiving stolen property, according to the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, is facing seven additional felony charges on drugs and weapons possession after police raided his home on Monday (May 9). According to an Atlanta Police Department’s booking document obtained by XXL, Thug’s felony charges include Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute; Possession Of Sawed-Off Shotgun, Sawed-Off Rifle, Machine Gun, dangerous Weapon, Or Silencer; and three separate charges of Unlawful For Person Employed By/Associated With Criminal Street Gang To Conduct/Participate In Criminal Activity.

During Thug’s Fulton County court appearance, Judge Robert Wolf agreed with the State’s argument against the bond. Additionally, Judge Wolf found the rapper was a flight risk, as well as a risk of interfering with the RICO case and a risk to committing more felonies if released. Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, asked the judge to reconsider, considering his client's ties to the Atlanta area. Steel also offered to take custody of the rapper’s passport and suggested that the court could order Thug to wear an ankle monitor and confine him to his home.

However, Judge Wolf declined Steel’s recommendations, citing the risk of Thug possibly committing additional felonies. “He has a lot of support outside the state of Georgia, it might be hard to get him back to the state,” he said.

Both Thug and Gunna will remain in custody at the Fulton County jail until further notice.

Watch Young Thug’s full court hearing below. Fast-forward to the 17-minute mark to see Judge Wolf deny Thugger bond and attorney Brian Steel vigorously defending his client.