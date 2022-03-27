Freddie Gibbs Dances to Gunna’s Diss to Him Onstage – Watch

Freddie Gibbs is adding more fuel to his beef with Gunna.

This afternoon (March 27), Gibbs posted a video to his Twitter of himself at a concert dancing to Gunna's song "Poochie Gown." He captioned the clip, "My theme song..."

In the track, Gunna drops the line, "I can't fuck with Freddie Gibbs." Earlier this year, it sparked a notable back-and-forth between the two rappers.

Before posting the dancing video, he shared a clip of himself and a woman singing along to his diss line.

And before that, he simply tweeted the line.

Gibbs and Gunna's beef stems from a Gibbs insinuating that the "Pushin P" rapper is a snitch after tweeting, "If u was on crime stoppers TV u a snitch. Ain’t no way around it," in 2020. This appeared to be in response to a clip of Gunna allegedly on a CNN show discussing a crime, which looked like Crime Stoppers.

"Man, I don't know what the fuck that's about," Gunna said, addressing the video in an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. "Man, Crime Stopper where? I ain't never stop a crime. Never."

He continued: "Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no Crime Stoppers. I don't know what the hell n***as thinking about ’cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. So a n***a even saying like, 'You snitched on...' Who? I was never in no case."

Gibbs doubled down earlier this year after their beef erupted and directly labeled Gunna a snitch. Gunna later claimed that Gibbs reached out to do a song together after dissing him in 2020.

It appears Gibbs doesn't plan on letting Gunna off the hook any time soon.