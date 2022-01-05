Gunna and Freddie Gibbs had an exchange via social media today and things between the two could intensify once the Atlanta rapper's album drops this week.

On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 5), Gunna hopped on his Twitter page and taunted Gibbs, writing that his Drip Season 4 album will be a big moment in Freddie's career, presumably hinting at some sort of diss that could be on the effort.

"When my album drop Freddie Gibbs will the biggest moment of his career," Wunna tweeted.

Gibbs caught wind of the message and responded directly at Gunna with a kiss emoji.

While the Young Stoner Life Records signee didn't expound on his social media post, a clip has been circulating the internet, which appears to be a snippet of a Gunna song, in which the lyrics heard on the track say, "I can't fuck with Freddie Gibbs." In the short video, Gunna is also seen riding in a drop-top vehicle with a man who somewhat resembles Gibbs.

Nonetheless, Gunna's jab invoked a string of tweets from the Gary, Ind. MC.

"Definitely about to be my biggest year in rap I appreciate all y’all niggaz manne #SSS," Gibbs typed, seemingly referring to Gunna's post.

He continued, "I’m the hot topic right now these niggaz need me to push the project. I get it. U can say U sold more records got more money but I ain’t never been on crime stoppers. Fin."

The "Black Illuminati" rhymer later jokingly addressed the ATL native's initial tweet and said, "Nigga said 'Freddie Gibbs will be the biggest moment of his career.'"

Gibbs, who recently called out New York rappers after Uncle Murda joked about Gibbs' fight with Jim Jones, added, "I love gunna music I think he one of the best making music so to be recognized by one of the best is a blessing. Now don’t take this get back shit personal."

In a final tweet, he wrote, "2 years ago these niggaz wouldn’t have mentioned my name. That let U know who the new king is."

For reference, Gunna and Freddie Gibbs clashing likely stems from Gibbs subliminally calling Gunna a snitch about a year-and-a-half ago.

In May of 2020, Gibbs asserted that individuals who appear on the Crime Stoppers TV show are snitches.

Freddie Gibbs' tweet came the same day that Gunna did an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club and addressed snitching rumors that emerged stemming from his alleged appearance on Crime Stoppers in December of 2019.

"Man, I don't know what the fuck that's about," Gunna told the radio show hosts. "Man, Crime Stopper where? I ain't never stop a crime. Never."

Gunna confirmed that he was in the clip that had been making its rounds online following his short-lived beef with Baton Rouge, La. rapper Tec. However, it wasn't a Crime Stoppers episode, according to Gunna. Instead, he said that he was discussing his cousin who is serving a life sentence for the death of a little girl, which was featured in the news clip.

"Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no Crime Stoppers," he explained. "I don't know what the hell niggas thinking about ’cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. So a nigga even saying like, 'You snitched on...' Who? I was never in no case."

Gunna's album, Drip Season 4, which features appearances from his label head Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, 21 Savage, G Herbo, R&B singer Chloe Bailey and more, arrives on Friday (Jan. 7).

Whichever track holds the fiery bars Gunna is referring to will be unleashed for the public to hear at the end of the week.