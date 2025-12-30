6ix9ine Thinks The ‘F**k The Streets’ Movement Is Loophole for Atlanta Rappers to Collab With Gunna

6ix9ine believes the "F**k the Streets" movement started by Young Thug and 21 Savage is a sneaky loophole that will allow them to collab with Gunna.

On Monday (Dec. 29), Tekashi was a guest on the One Night With Steiny podcast, where the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper addressed the music industry. During the chat, 6ix9ine claimed the anti-trenches movement spearheaded by Young Thug and 21 Savage is a ploy to make it cool to work with Wunna again after he was labeled a snitch.

"They realize that Gunna doesn't need them," 6ix9ine said. "Gunna is going to continue to prevail, continue to succeed, without them."

"Now, what they doing is saying, 'Listen, if we create a movement saying f**k the streets, it's going to make it OK.' It's like a jail free card. It's saying, 'Hey, guys. We are only letting Gunna in because the streets is dead.' So, they are trying to make it a loophole. 'We gotta create a movement where we can confuse the fans.'"

Earlier this month, both Young Thug and 21 Savage promoted discarding the streets on social media. On Dec. 17, 21 Savage shared a post on X urging Thug and Gunna to end their beef.

“Yall ni**as fix that sh*t yall love each other,” 21 Savage typed. “Ni**a you knew gunna wasn’t no gangster when he told the first time and we swept it under the rug for you you know he wasn’t tryna leave you to hang ni**a f**k the streets we ain’t get sh*t but trauma from that sh*t.”

“F**k the streets,” Thug concurred on X on Dec. 19.

The movement drew mixed online reviews from hip-hop artists. One of whom was 6ix9ine, who called out the rappers for their convenient change of heart.

Watch the Video of 6ix9ine Weighing In on the "F**k the Streets" Movement