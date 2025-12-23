Man Charged With Armed Home Invasion at 6ix9ine’s Mansion

A suspect has been arrested and charged with the armed home invasion at 6ix9ine's South Florida mansion in November.

On Dec. 19, Pedro Rodriguez was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in connection with the crime. He faces four charges: home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment of a person, grand theft and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, according to police records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Dec. 23).

Police say Rodriguez was one of three masked men who forced their way into the Brooklyn, N.Y., rapper's South Florida home. 6ix9jne was not home at the time of the incident. However, authorities say one of the suspects held the rapper’s 60-year-old mother outside while the other men ransacked the home and demanded keys, jewelry and cash. The intruders reportedly made off with $25,000 worth of clothing, money and jewelry.

According to local news outlet WPBF 25, police executed a search warrant on Rodriguez's West Palm Beach home after phone records placed him at the scene of the crime. They also recovered items stolen from Tekashi's residence.

Rodriguez is being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office main detention center on a $20,000 bond. He has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Dec. 29.

6ix9ine is dealing with his own legal issues. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to three months in prison for violating his supervised release. He is scheduled to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence on Jan. 6, 2026.

Watch WPBF 25's News Coverage About the Suspect Arrested for the Armed Robbery at 6ix9ine's Home