Second Man Arrested for Armed Home Invasion at 6ix9ine’s Mansion

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the armed home invasion at 6ix9ine's South Florida mansion last November.

Sergio Andrade, 18, was arrested on Jan. 31, according to court records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Feb. 3). He has been charged with three counts, including home invasion with a firearm, false imprisonment/kidnapping and grand larceny. Andrade's arrest comes after Pedro Rodriguez was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in connection with the crime in December.

Rogriguez's arrest came four days after a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a West Palm Beach apartment that Rodriguez and Andrade share. During the raid, authorities discovered several items linking the men to 6ix9ine's home invasion, including "a pink Chanel purse, a black Dolce &Gabbana bag, and a Louis Vuitton Pochette—totaling over $11,000," CBS 12 reports.

In addition, authorities discovered a stolen Glock 19 with an extended clip, which matches the description of the weapon used in the crime, and clothing matching what was worn by the suspect on home surveillance footage.

Police say Rodriguez, Andrade and another suspect who has yet to be identified or arrested forced their way into 6ix9ine's home on Nov. 16, 2025, and held the rapper's mother at gunpoint while they ransacked the residence and stole various items, including cash and jewelry. Tekashi was not home at the time of the incident.

Last month, the Brooklyn rapper turned himself in to begin serving a three-month sentence in jail for violating the terms of his supervised release.

See Sergio Andrade's Mugshot and Arrest Record