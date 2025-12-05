6ix9ine Sentenced to Three Months for Violating Probation – Report

6ix9ine has reportedly been sentenced to three months in prison for violating his probation in connection with his 2018 RICO case.

On Friday (Dec. 5), Tekashi appeared before Judge Paul A. Engelmayer in Federal District Court in Manhattan, N.Y. Before the rapper was sentenced, Judge Englemayer consulted with the probation office, which had previously suggested 6ix9ine serve three months of additional house arrest. They revealed 6ix9ine has undergone mental health treatment and been counseled about his actions on social media.

"You've been throwing resources at him but he's still a dumpster fire," Judge Englemayer responded, according to Inner City Press. "You have repeatedly violated your conditions and the Court's trust. All you had to do was not violate. But you had cocaine and MDMA in your home. You chased a man and beat him until you realized he had a gun."

The judge then sentenced Tekashi to three months.

6ix9ine has violated the terms of his supervised release three times. The post-prison stipulations stem from his 2019 plea deal in a racketeering case where he was charged along with several members of New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, but turned State's witness.

In October of 2024, Tekashi tested positive for Meth and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. This March, his Florida home was raided by authorities who discovered guns and drugs. In July, he pleaded guilty to cocaine and MDMA possession in connection with the raid. Then, while awaiting sentencing for the violations, he attacked a man at a mall in Palm Beach County, Fla., which he also copped to.

6ix9ine is scheduled to turn himself in to begin serving his sentence on Jan. 6, 2026.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney for comment.

Read a Transcript From 6ix9ine's Sentencing