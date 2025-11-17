6ix9ine’s Florida Home Invaded by Four Gunmen, His Mother Held Against Her Will – Report

6ix9ine's home in Florida was reportedly invaded by four gunmen, and his mother was held against her will last night.

On Sunday night (Nov. 16), TMZ reports that 6ix9ine's 60-year-old mother was inside his Florida home when four masked gunmen invaded the residence, apparently looking for cash and the rapper's car keys. Tekashi wasn't home at the time of the incident and was streaming with Jack Doherty.

6ix9ine's mother was held outside the house while the armed men ransacked the property inside. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrived at the rapper's home for a home invasion robbery/burglary in progress. When police showed up, they did not find any of the suspects.

XXL has reached out to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

This week, 6ix9ine will have his own legal issues to deal with. Prosecutors want him to serve up to nine months in prison for multiple parole violations. 6ix9ine has been on supervised release since he was let out of prison in April of 2020.

"The nature and circumstances of the offense warrant a term of imprisonment and a new term of supervised release," the prosecutors' filing reads. "Hernandez violated the trust this Court placed in him following his release from custody on his underlying charges."

The rhymer has violated the terms of his parole three times in the past 13 months. He tested positive for meth, pleaded guilty to cocaine and MDMA possession, and attacked a man in a Florida mall. On Nov. 20, 6ix9ine is scheduled to be sentenced.

See Details on 6ix9ine's Home Invasion