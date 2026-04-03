6ix9ine Released From Jail After Serving Three Months

6ix9ine is back outside after serving three months behind bars for multiple probation violations.

On Friday (April 3), 6ix9ine shared video of his release from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City. In the footage, Tekashi shows off a SpongeBob toy that he claims was signed by former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro while in lock-up. The rapper is greeted by Miami-based jeweler Vobara and presented with a gaudy new diamond necklace, which 6ix9ine claims cost over $2 million.

"Fresh OUT THE FEDS $2,200,000 on the neck," 6ix9ine captioned the post. "GOD IS THE GREATEST. MY LORD AND SAVIOR. @vobara we did ittttttt MADURO SINGNED MY JAIL HOUSE SPONGE9INE."

6ix9ine's latest bid came after he violated the conditions of his supervised release, which he was on after serving about a year in prison for his involvement in a 2018 gang RICO case. Last March, police discovered cocaine and MDMA at the rapper's South Florida residence after executing a search warrant. Four months later, he pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs. While awaiting sentencing, he assaulted a man at a South Florida mall and picked up another violation.

He was initially scheduled to be sentenced last November. However, he got an extension following an armed robbery that took place at his home, where his mother was held at gunpoint. Tekashi turned himself in to begin his sentence on Jan. 6 and made a spectacle out of the event by livestreaming the lead-up with Adin Ross.

Watch 6ix9ine Get Welcomed Home After Serving Three Months in Jail

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