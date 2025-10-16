6ix9ine Just Got an Upgrade Inside His Lavish Florida Mansion

6ix9ine recently got major upgrades to his South Florida mansion.

On Oct. 11, Tekashi was interviewed at his home by interior designer Katherin Fernandez of Closet Detail, who recently transformed the Brooklyn rapper's closet and bedroom with some major enhancements. 6ix9ine's huge walk-in closet has been completely painted hot pink, with a custom mermaid design displayed on the entire ceiling.

The rapper also got his bathroom and bedroom upgraded, with the impressive open design being highlighted with lots of glass.

6ix9ine is currently on house arrest after violating his probation multiple times in connection with his 2019 racketeering case, where he was charged along with several members of New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Last October, Tekashi tested positive for Meth and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. In March, his Florida home was raided, with police finding guns and drugs. In July, he copped to cocaine and MDMA possession in connection with the raid.

In September, he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a Florida mall, where the rapper and an associate attacked a man for calling Tekashi a snitch. The rapper was awaiting sentencing for the previous violations when the mall incident happened. 6ix9ine's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.

6ix9ine apparently spending big bank on major home upgrades comes seven months after the IRS auctioned off many items owned by the rapper to presumably satisfy a tax debt. The haul brought in over $500,000.

Watch Videos Showing 6ix9ine's New Home Upgrades