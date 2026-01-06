6ix9ine Turns Himself in to Start Three-Month Jail Sentence

6ix9ine has turned himself in to begin his three-month sentence for violating his supervised release.

On Tuesday (Jan. 6), Tekashi surrendered to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he will spend the next roughly 90 days. 6ix9ine turning himself in was turned into an event, with streamer Adin Ross dropping off the rapper and streaming Tekashi's final moments as a free man for the next few months.

In a video shared on social media, 6ix9ine gets assistance cutting off his ankle monitor from social media influencer SteveWillDoIt and Adin before joking about fleeing back to Miami. The rapper captioned the post: "Thank you guys so much see you in 3 months ❤️."

6ix9ine wound up back behind bars after violating three conditions of his supervised release, which he was on after serving about a year in prison for his involvement in a 2018 gang RICO case. Last March, police discovered cocaine and MDMA at the rapper's South Florida home during a raid of the residence. Four months later, he pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs. While awaiting sentencing, he assaulted a man at a Palm Beach County, Fla., mall and picked up another violation.

6ix9ine was initially slated to be sentenced in November. However, he was able to get the date pushed back following a violent break-in at his home, where multiple masked gunmen ransacked the house while briefly holding the rapper's mom hostage.

Tekashi has been on a promo run leading up to turning himself in, appearing on multiple podcast platforms. During a recent interview on Adin Ross' Kick stream, 6ix9ine insisted he is not suicidal and cited the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Watch the Video of 6ix9in Turning Himself In to Serve Three Months