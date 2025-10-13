6ix9ine Shows in Detail How King Von’s People Ran Away When Von Was Killed Outside an Atlanta Lounge

6ix9ine shows in detail how King Von's people ran when Von was shot and killed in Atlanta in 2020.

On Sunday (Oct. 12), VladTV premiered the latest segment of his long-form interview with Tekashi. During the chat, the Brooklyn rapper talks about his issues with King Von before Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta lounge. 6ix9ine insists King Von's people abandoned Von during the incident.

"That ni**a was with, like, 100 ni**as," 6ix9ine says, after urging Vlad to show the footage and point out all the people that were with Von that night. "Ni**a got killed in front of everybody. All his mans. All his mans ran on him."

6ix9ine again instructs Vlad to show the footage of the scene after the shots were fired, which shows several people running for cover.

"Everybody ran on him, I watched this," 6ix9ine adds, which Vlad tries to refute.

King Von was shot and killed after starting a fight with Quando Rondo outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Nov. 6, 2020. The fight led to gunfire, during which Quando Rondo's associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks fatally wounded Von. Five other people were shot during the incident. Two of King Von's associates were reportedly killed by law enforcement who responded to the scene during the gun battle.

Prior to the shooting, King Von had called out 6ix9ine for being a rat. Since Von's passing, Tekashi has poked fun at the rapper's death on multiple occasions.

Watch 6ix9ine Insist King Von's People Abandoned Von When He Was Killed in Atlanta