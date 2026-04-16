6ix9ine gives $25,000 to two deserving families.

Back on April 5, Tekashi announced on Instagram that he would be gifting $50,000 to someone in need who commented on his post, telling him why they could use the bread. On April 11, he kept true to his word. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper shared a video showing himself cashing out two families.

"I thought it was kinda selfish to give one family $50,000," he said in the video. "So, I decided to break it in two and give each family $25,000 each."

The first family 6ix9ine blessed in the video was a mother and father whose 7-month-old daughter is suffering from a rare disease called dilated cardiomyopathy and is in need of a heart transplant. 6ix9ine flew the couple in from Ohio to Miami to personally hand them the $25,000. 6ix9ine went to the home of the second family to pass off the paper.

The giveaway is part of a new gambling app that 6ix9ine is promoting called RainBet. Tekashi says he will be doing the giveaways on a monthly basis.

6ix9ine was released from jail in New York City on April 3, after serving 90 days for parole violations. He is currently on probation in Miami. Tekashi has been active on social media since his release, sharing viral videos calling out Gucci Mane for talking to police about the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery and dissing Young Thug for sporting rainbow-colored hair during his performance at Coachella.

Watch 6ix9ine Give $25,000 to Two Deserving Families

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