6ix9ine Attacks Man at Mall for Calling Him a Snitch, Put on House Arrest – Report

6ix9ine has reportedly been placed on house arrest for violating his supervised release by attacking a man who called the rapper out for being a snitch.

On Thursday (Sept. 25), Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, appeared in Federal District Court in Manhattan, N.Y., where he pleaded guilty to a mall assault in August, The New York Times reports. The new charges stem from an incident at a mall in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Aug. 8. A man spotted the rapper and taunted him about his past as a government witness.

This resulted in 6ix9ine and an associate knocking the victim to the ground and following up with kicks and punches. Tekashi and his associate fled the scene after realizing the man had a gun.

“Me and another individual hit a person, and I was wrong,” 6ix9ine told Judge Paul A. Engelmayer on Thursday.

Judge Engelmayer ordered that the rapper be put on house arrest and monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet.

This is the third time 6ix9ine has violated the terms of his supervised release, which stems from his plea deal in a 2019 racketeering case where he was charged along with several members of New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, but turned State's witness.

Last October, Tekashi tested positive for Meth and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. In March, his Florida home was raided, with police finding guns and drugs. In July, he copped to cocaine and MDMA possession in connection with the raid. A screenshot of that court ruling is included in the post. He was awaiting sentencing when the mall incident happened.

6ix9ine's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.

XXL has reached out to 6ix9ine's attorney for comment.