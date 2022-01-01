Freddie Gibbs Calls Out New York Rappers After Uncle Murda Raps About Jim Jones Allegedly Beating Up Gibbs

It was almost inevitable that someone would take the bait in the form of Uncle Murda's infamous "2021 Rap Up," and it looks like the first person is Freddie Gibbs.

On Saturday afternoon (Jan. 1), Gibbs commented on being dissed on the latest version of UM's controversial track. "Niggaz talkin shit happy new year go pay your rent bitch," the Gary, Ind. rapper posted on Twitter. "I can’t wait to go to New York," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Gibbs also reacted on Instagram. "NYC should be ashamed of y'all non rapping ass niggaz. This my shit now," he posted. "So many New York rappers on my dick right now. I can't wait to go to y'all city and show u how to sell it out byke byke."

From there, things devolved into a back-and-forth between Gibbs and his media nemesis DJ Akademiks, who taunted Gibbs on Twitter by bringing up the scuffle that reportedly went down last month between Gibbs and Jim Jones outside Prime 112 restaurant in Miami. "FEDERICK Gibbs gets beat up by one New York rapper and dissed by another now he calling out the whole New York," Ak captioned Gibbs' posts.

"Keep posting me it’s all promo bitch," Gibbs responded. "Show sold out too bitch," he added. Gibbs also countered that he wasn't touched during the alleged scuffle between his camp and Capo's crew.

Gibbs got called out extensively on Murda's new "2021 Rap Up" song, which came out Saturday morning. "Let me smoke a blunt right now and get in my zone/Akademiks said Freddie Gibbs got beat up by Jim Jones," Murda raps. "Not a big fan of his the streets don't rock with him/That be Elliott ad B. Dot giving all those props to him/So when he talk tough we don't believe what he saying/His father a cop and his brother down with the DEA/Yeah, I ain't like his reaction when Nas won the Grammy/He never lost in court 'cause law enforcement is his family/I know I ain't the only one who feel like he hated/Freddie album ain't deserve to be Grammy nominated."

Uncle Murda has yet to respond to Gibbs.

Check out Uncle Murda's annual year-end rap up track below.