Freddie Gibbs’ Crew and Jim Jones’ Crew Allegedly Get Into Fight at Restaurant – Report

Freddie Gibbs' and Jim Jones' crews allegedly got into a physical altercation in Miami last night.

According to a report from Vlad TV on Tuesday night (Dec. 14), associates of the two rhymers—who have been beefing for some time—came to blows at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive that same night. As the story is told, the crews crossed paths as Jim and his team were leaving the establishment and Freddie and his cohorts were entering the ritzy steakhouse.

At first, Jim supposedly approached the Gary, Ind. rapper over some choice words he's made about the Dipset artist in prior years. While the Harlem, N.Y. native and Freddie Gibbs were exchanging words, someone from Jim's crew allegedly punched Gibbs in the face. Gibbs was then reportedly attacked by Jim Jones while Gibbs' security was hit and kicked in the face.

A rep for Jim Jones did not confirm the incident, but shared a statement, which read, "'We set the trends' is streaming over two million on both youtube and spotify," referring to Jim's latest single featuring Migos.

These reports remain unconfirmed and there is no accompanying video footage at this time to corroborate these claims. Nonetheless, there are a few accounts from people on social media who allegedly witnessed the melee.

One person tweeted, "Just saw Jim Jones and his crew laying fools out in Miami on South Beach! It was Freddie Gibbs and his pose BTW... dudes got mad afterwards because we were laughing at how homeboy's head repeatedly got slammed into the couch."

Another Instagram user, @mr.bz___, who appeared to be with Jim Jones last night, wrote on his Instagram Story, "Just seen Freddie Gibbs get whopped at prime 112 but imma mind my business..."

mr.bz____ via Instagram

Jim Jones hasn't confirmed or denied the alleged scuffle nor has Freddie Gibbs, who is typically active on social media. Gibbs' last tweet was shared on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones' beef allegedly dates back to around 2013. That year, when Gibbs dropped his album, ESGN (Evil Seeds Grow Naturally), he rhymed on the closeout track "Freddie Soprano," "This V and this L that I throw up don’t stand for Vampire Life/So sorry Mr. Jones, twisting your fingers get you gone."

Rumors claim that Gibbs thought Jim was falsely claiming the Vice Lord gang while representing the letters V and L. Those are also the initials of Jim Jones' Vampire Life brand. The truth behind these rumors also have yet to be confirmed.

In 2014, Gibbs called out Jim via Instagram for being a "wanna be blood" when asked about Jim's affiliation with the Vice Lord gang. Gibbs also reportedly reposted a picture of Jim jokingly wearing a waist trainer.

Around that time, Gibbs was the victim of a targeted shooting following his show in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Shortly after the incident took place, Jim Jones allegedly posted a cryptic tweet, which read, "U gotta be careful in bk they give it up." The motive behind the shooting involving Gibbs in 2014 remains unclear and there is no confirmed connection to Jim's tweet.

XXL has reached out to reps for Jim Jones and Freddie Gibbs.

See some reactions below to the alleged fight between the rappers' crews.