Freddie Gibbs Faces Backlash for Posting Video of Man Appearing to Have Mental Breakdown

Freddie Gibbs' Twitter mentions are filled with vitriol today after the Gary, Ind. rapper posted video of a hotel employee at work appearing to have a mental breakdown.

The video in question was posted by Freddie Gibbs on Twitter on Sunday night (April 25). In the clip, a man working behind a desk at a Holiday Inn Express hotel is being sternly questioned by a customer. "You wanna get mad and hit the computer because you made a mistake? ’Cause your company made a mistake? You wanna take it out on me?" the man behind the camera asks the hotel employee.

"I'm not taking it on you," the hotel employee tells the man filming him.

"So why did you get mad and hit the computer?" the man asks, continuing to film the hotel employee.

The employee then begins to appear to have a manic moment and vigorously punches himself in the head several times before taking the computer screen and smashing it over his own head. He then gets settled before walking off camera and sobbing loudly while still being heckled by the customer.

Gibbs tweeted, "Somebody make sure this white boy don’t have a gun. 🙏🏿," along with a video of the hotel employee.

Whether the rapper was seriously concerned for the man's safety or not, fans of Freddie Gibbs were disgusted with his decision to post the disturbing video on social media. "As somebody on the spectrum, I’d like to say the person recording this and Freddie Gibbs can go fuck themselves," one Twitter user commented. "Poor guy, I hope he gets through this."

"Man who knew Freddie Gibbs was a heartless peon using his platform to show a kid having an entire mental breakdown and anxiety attack in the middle of a pandemic," someone else commented on Twitter. "Not only that but MOCKING him for it. These celebrities are getting lamer and lamer by the second and it’s sick."

Despite the backlash, Gibbs refused to remove the video from Twitter, telling one person who told him to delete the tweet, "How bout no." When a Twitter user tried to question his motives, Gibbs implied that he was not trying to poke fun at the moment but show concern. "That’s why I said check on the bitch. D’Fuck," Gibbs responded.

He later defiantly tweeted, "Cry me a river bitch."

XXL has reached out to a representative for Holiday Inn for comment.

See more tweets from people calling out Freddie Gibbs for posting the video of the hotel employee in distress below.

