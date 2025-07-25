Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Freddie Gibbs and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The last new music Friday of July is stacked. This week, one of hip-hop's biggest acts drops his second album in less than a year, a recently pardoned rapper delivers his first album since his release from prison, a Midwest MC releases a sequel to one of his most lauded projects and more.

Tyler, The Creator Drops Don't Tap The Glass Album

A world tour isn't stopping Tyler, The Creator from dropping new music. While in the midst of an international jaunt promoting his 2024 Chromakopia album, the former Odd Future frontman surprised fans with a new LP on Sunday (July 21) titled Don't Tap The Glass. Consisting of 10 uptempo songs, the new album is not made for passive listening. "This album was not made for sitting still," Tyler noted of the project on Instagram. "Dancing, driving, running, any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

NBA YoungBoy Drops MASA Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back in album mode after being released from prison in March and pardoned by President Trump in May. The Louisiana rapper drops his new album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), his second release of 2025, following March's More Leaks. Top's latest project includes a whopping 30 songs. MASA features two guest appearances from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. YB will be heading out on the MASA Tour in promotion of the album, which will kick off on Sept. 1.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Put Out Alfredo 2 LP

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist join forces again for Alfredo 2. As the sequel to the duo's critically acclaimed 2020 offering, Alfredo, the latest link-up from the Gary Gangsta and beat-making behemoth features 14 songs, including guest appearances from JID, Anderson .Paak and Larry June. Freddie and ALC previewed the project with the single "1995." In addition to the album, the duo released a short film titled Alfredo: The Movie, which can be seen below.

