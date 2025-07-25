Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Freddie Gibbs and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Tyler, The Creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Freddie Gibbs and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

The last new music Friday of July is stacked. This week, one of hip-hop's biggest acts drops his second album in less than a year, a recently pardoned rapper delivers his first album since his release from prison, a Midwest MC releases a sequel to one of his most lauded projects and more.

Tyler, The Creator Drops Don't Tap The Glass Album

A world tour isn't stopping Tyler, The Creator from dropping new music. While in the midst of an international jaunt promoting his 2024 Chromakopia album, the former Odd Future frontman surprised fans with a new LP on Sunday (July 21) titled Don't Tap The Glass. Consisting of 10 uptempo songs, the new album is not made for passive listening. "This album was not made for sitting still," Tyler noted of the project on Instagram. "Dancing, driving, running, any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

NBA YoungBoy Drops MASA Album

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back in album mode after being released from prison in March and pardoned by President Trump in May. The Louisiana rapper drops his new album, MASA (Make America Slime Again), his second release of 2025, following March's More Leaks. Top's latest project includes a whopping 30 songs. MASA features two guest appearances from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. YB will be heading out on the MASA Tour in promotion of the album, which will kick off on Sept. 1.

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Put Out Alfredo 2 LP

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist join forces again for Alfredo 2. As the sequel to the duo's critically acclaimed 2020 offering, Alfredo, the latest link-up from the Gary Gangsta and beat-making behemoth features 14 songs, including guest appearances from JID, Anderson .Paak and Larry June. Freddie and ALC previewed the project with the single "1995." In addition to the album, the duo released a short film titled Alfredo: The Movie, which can be seen below.

Check out all the new projects this week from Paul Wall and DJ.Fresh, Hanumankind and more below.

  • Don't Tap The Glass

    Tyler, The Creator
    Columbia Records
    loading...

  • MASA

    YoungBoy Never Broke Again
    Never Broke Again/Motown
    loading...

  • Alfredo 2

    Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist
    ESGN LLC/ALC Records
    loading...

  • The Tonite Show

    Paul Wall and DJ.Fresh
    Perfect Time Music Group
    loading...

  • Live From The Mothership II: Emergency Landing

    DJ Green Lantern and Snoopadelic
    Snoop Dogg DJ Green Lantern
    loading...

  • A Funeral for a Dream

    Apollo Brown and Brozne Nazareth
    Escapism
    loading...

  • Damaged Thoughts

    Bay Swag
    Nothing Bout Us Regular/Standard Records/United Masters
    loading...

  • Monsoon Season

    Hanumankind
    Capitol Records/Universal Music India
    loading...

  • The Green Tape DX

    Sada Baby
    Big Squad/Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

  • Soli Deo Gloria

    Homeboy Sandman and Sonnyjim
    Dirty Looks/We Buy Gold
    loading...

  • New Detroit

    Lelo
    10K Projects
    loading...

  • IAMSUMMER: Enjoy The Ride

    Iamsu!
    Eyes on Me LLC
    loading...

  • FinallyFed

    Peysoh
    Peysoh/EMPIRE
    loading...

  • She Luv BBYKOBE

    BBYKOBE
    BPG Music/Warner Records
    loading...

