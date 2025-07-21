These 12 Bars From Tyler, The Creator’s Don’t Tap The Glass Album Hit So Hard They Might Break It Anyway

And just like that, Tyler, The Creator is back with a new album, Don't Tap The Glass, and plenty of dope bars to fill up the running.

After hinting about the new offering last week, Tyler put out his ninth solo album, Don't Tap The Glass, on Monday (July 21). Released in the middle of Tyler's current Chromakopia World Tour, the new album contains 10 songs from the former Odd Future frontman.

"DONT TAP THE GLASS. ALBUM 9. AVAILABLE NOW," Tyler tweeted about the LP's release. "MADE FOR BODY MOVEMENT. FULL VOLUME."

While DTTG is made for body movement, as instructed by Tyler, with bombastic instrumentals and fast-paced tracks, the rapper also lifting off lyrically.

"Burnin' this sh*t down, turnin' this sh*t up/I don't consent, I don't give f**ks/You on my d*ck, ni**a get up/Wipe your lips off while I zip up," he raps on the intro track "Big Poe," which features Pharrell Williams and a sample of Busta Rhymes' "Pass the Courvoisier, Part II"

Tyler name-drops Tupac Shakur in an ill bar on the track, "Stop Playing With Me," which also serves as the lead single.

"When I get to snappin' like doo wop/Really got the juice like Tupac/Shawty got a strong jaw, might chew rock," Tyler spits. "Got me comin' out the blue like new cop/I been rockin' by myself, I'm through/You jumped off the porch, me I flew/Ni**as say I'm too sick, ah-choo."

Check out the dopest lines from Tyler, The Creator's new album, Don't Tap The Glass, below.

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass Album