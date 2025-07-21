Tyler, The Creator Breaks Through the Noise With Release of New Album Don’t Tap The Glass

Tyler, The Creator shatters expectations with the release of his new album, Don't Tap The Glass, today.

Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass Cracks Open More Hip-Hop Easter Eggs

Last week, Tyler, The Creator began hinting that something was coming on July 21. Usually that means colorful world-building and excellent raps. Through photo teases with the date on his Instagram and X accounts, it felt like the moment was about to be massive. This past Friday, he created a new website called donttaptheglass.com, revealing a new album was on the way. And this morning at 6 a.m. EST, Tyler delivered on his promise with his ninth LP.

"Yall better get them expectations and hopes down this aint no concept nothing," the Cali rapper tweeted yesterday morning. Unlike the concept album Chromakopia, with the masked look he wore that carried over into his sold-out world tour, Don't Tap The Glass was made with the freedom to move. "Body movement, no sitting still," he says as one of his three commandments on the album intro "Big Poe." Ten songs, 28 minutes of two-steppin' glory with urgent bars. Tyler serves layered lyrics with all the wit and flexes he's good for over fast-paced production high on energy. Don't Tap The Glass is a hip-hop album rooted in getting you on your feet.

The braggadocious project is full of hip-hop Easter eggs and Tyler talking big talk with the receipts to back it up. He calls out the hate that he's no longer on the same wave as the people who support him on "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin': "Ni**a said I lost touch with the regular folk/I ain't never been regular, you ni**as is jokes/What that vest gon' do, boy, aim at the throat/Got a pocket full of snot, but your spirit is broke."

And he boasts about the glittering lifestyle rap has afforded him on "Stop Playing With Me": "Ni**as always hatin' on me, ni**as been mad/Diss me, we can line it up like a chin strap/I can run a h* a wish, think I'm Sinbad/I cater to her, bi*ch, I been mad/Fast money, big sh*t, bi*ch I been had/Ears, neck, teeth, wheels like a Tin Man/Spending Converse money, what I mean is/Burnin' white paper, that's a zig-zag."

A Pharrell feature and sample of Busta Rhymes' 2002 track "Pass the Courvoisier, Part II" on "Big Poe." Too $hort's signature "Biiitch" from his 2006 classic "Blow The Whistle" and also a sample of his 1987 song "Dope Fiend Beat" on "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin'." "I'll Take Care of You" includes Crime Mob's 2006 hit "Knuck If You Buck (Remix)" mixed in.

After having an album listening last night in Los Angeles last night, which he opened to the public, this morning, Tyler shared the inspiration for creating the project.

"I asked some friends why they don’t dance in public, and some said because of the fear of being filmed," he began. "I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost. It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme, all for having a good time."

"This album was not made for sitting still," Tyler added. "Dancing. Driving. Running. Any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

Tap into the album, just don't tap the glass.

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass album and watch the video for "Stop Playing With Me" below.

Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass Album Tracklist

1. "Big Poe"

2. "Sugar On My Tongue"

3. "Sucka Free"

4. "Mommanem"

5. "Stop Playing With Me"

6. "Ring Ring Ring"

7. "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin'"

8. "Don't You Worry Baby"

9. "I'll Take Care of You"

10. "Tell Me What It Is"

Listen to Tyler, The Creator's Don't Tap The Glass Album

Watch Tyler, The Creator's "Stop Playing With Me" Video

