Kylie Jenner Raps on Yeat’s New Song “Let King Tonka Talk”

Yeat taps Kylie Jenner to rap on his new single "Let King Tonka Talk."

The West Coast rhymer is readying the release of his new album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love), which drops on March 27. On Friday (March 20), he put out the latest single, "Let King Tonka Talk" featuring King Kylie a.k.a. Kylie Jenner. Produced by Dylan Brady, one-half of experimental electronic duo 100 Gecs, "Let King Tonka Talk" features booming bass and blaring synths.

"I just walked inside this club, I got two bi*ches down, they're grabbin' on me/She be thinkin' that just 'cause we f**ked, this shit is matrimony," Yeat raps. "When she find out that I f**ked her friend, she gon' be mad she knew me."

Kylie kicks a brief verse in the middle of the chorus-less track, rhyming, "Hold on, let King Kylie talk/I just walked inside this club and all these bi*ches, yeah, they grabbin' on me (Phew, oh, don't let her)/They could never."

This is not the first time Kylie has hopped on a hip-hop track. In 2016, she appeared on Burberry Perry's "Beautiful Day" featuring Lil Yachty, Justine Skye and Jordyn Woods.

Yeat has been in album promo mode for the past few months. In February, he went full shock with a marketing campaign that featured an arm dangling out of the trunk of a taxi cab driving through New York City.

Check Out Yeat's "Let King Tonka Talk" Featuring Kylie Jenner A.K.A. King Kylie

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