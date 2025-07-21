Don’t Tap the Glass, Just Listen Closely – 13 Hip-Hop Easter Eggs From Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator is back in his bag, dropping a new album titled Don't Tap The Glass on Monday (July 21). The former Odd Future frontman's ninth solo album features 10 songs and several Easter eggs sprinkled throughout its colorful landscape.

Tyler, The Creator's New Album Easter Eggs

This morning (July 21), he dropped his new album on short notice, after teasing the release last week. The effort also came with a disclaimer. "This album was not made for sitting still," he posted on Instagram. "Dancing, driving, running, any type of movement is recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

While the theme of the LP is all about good vibes and big boasts, a deep dive into the album uncovers several Easter eggs worth noting. Tyler hasn't released the credits yet, so it's unclear if he produced everything like he did with his last LP, Chromakopia. Until that's confirmed, there are plenty of other surprises to comb through by way of song lyrics and samples.

The album cover, which shows a shirtless Tyler wearing red leather pants, Cazal shades and a huge rope chain, appears to pay homage to the rappers of the 1980's era and bears a striking resemblance to LL Cool J's look in the music video for "I'm Bad."

The project is dotted with samples, including Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" on the song "I'll Take Care of You." Tyler also uses Baby Keem’s ad-lib "Ugh" from his 2021 song “Booman” on "Don't Tap That Glass/Tweakin'."

On the track "Tell Me What It Is," Tyler pays homage to André 3000 by using a 3K line from the 2004 Kelis song "Millionaire" featuring the OutKast member. And there's more.

Check out all the Easter eggs from Tyler, The Creator's new album, Don't Tap the Glass, below.

