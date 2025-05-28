YoungBoy Never Broke Again Receives Pardon From President Trump in Stunning Move

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is among the nearly dozen people whom President Donald Trump pardoned in an executive order today.

Donald Trump Pardons NBA YoungBoy

On Wednesday (May 28), Trump doled out pardons and commutated sentences for his second term as president. On the list of names receiving pardons from the Commander-in-Chief is YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who is currently on five years of supervised release after spending a year in prison on federal gun charges. There is limited information currently on the details surrounding YoungBoy's pardon.

YB reacted to the news with a post on his Instagram Story.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building—as a man, as a father and as an artist," he wrote below. "The moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I'm fully prepared to step into this."

A pardon is a President's decision to forgive a person who has committed a federal crime, which can be granted after good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or completion of sentence. In March, the rapper was released from Talladega FCI prison in Talladega, Ala. He spent nearly a year locked up after he was arrested on April 16, 2024, at his home in Utah and charged with running a prescription drug fraud ring. Additionally, he was charged in Weber County, Utah, with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a result of guns found in his home. He was already on house arrest for a gun case in Louisiana.

Now that he has a pardon, NBA YoungBoy may not run into issues on his scheduled tour this September.

In addition to the presidential pardon for Top, Death Row Records cofounder Michael "Harry O" Harris has received a commutation of his prison sentence. As well as former Gangsta Disciples leader Larry Hoover, whom Drake and Ye performed a benefit concert for back in 2021. A commuted sentence reduces a sentence, either totally or partially, that is then being served. This does not change the conviction, imply innocence or remove civil disabilities that apply to the convicted person as a result of the criminal conviction.

Ye reacted to the Larry Hoover news on X.

"WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER," he wrote. "Thank you Drake for for helping to bring Larry Hoover home."

Other people pardoned include former Governor of Connecticut, John G. Rowland, former N.Y. Representative Michael Grimm and others.

NBA YoungBoy isn't the first rapper to be pardoned by Trump. As he was leaving office after his first stint as president in 2020, he commuted Kodak Black's federal gun sentence and gave Lil Wayne a pardon for a pending federal gun sentence.

Check out NBA YoungBoy's post and see Ye's reaction below.

