YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Identity Fraud and Drug Possession

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested in Utah on multiple charges including drug possession and identity theft.

On Tuesday (April 16) NBA YoungBoy was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff's Office in Utah, according to arrest documents obtained by XXL. The charges against YoungBoy include identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

The arrest comes as the Top rapper awaits trial on federal gun charges. The process was paused in March pending a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court on Second Amendment rights this spring.

YoungBoy was indicted back in March 2021 after he was allegedly found in possession of two firearms during an incident that occurred while he was filming a music video in his Baton Rouge La. hometown. A federal jury in Los Angeles then found YB not guilty of "knowingly" possessing a firearm in July of 2022, and he was sentenced to a strictly monitored house arrest in Utah. His conditions were amended in December of 2023 so the rapper could seek mental health treatments, but was denied more access to a recording studio.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney for further comment.

NBA YoungBoy Violates Pre-Trial Release Conditions by Using Drugs

YB's arrest comes after the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Ronald C. Gathe Jr. filed a motion to declare that the rapper violated his pre-trial release conditions. Back in February, court documents obtained by XXL show that YoungBoy's drug use violated the conditions of his 2021 Louisiana firearms case.

News of the violation came after YoungBoy Never Broke Again posted a photo of himself on social media lying on the ground surrounded by prescription pills in February. He then followed it up with another photo showing him with a mouthful of pills a few days later.