UPDATE (July 15):

NBA YoungBoy's attorney, Andre Belanger, has confirmed the rapper was acquitted in court today. He released the following statement to XXL:

"[NBA YoungBoy] was acquitted and walked out the courtroom saying he was never guilty of this. I am grateful we could challenge what little evidence they had before 12 people. This verdict shows the power of a jury and the ability to check government power."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 15):

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly been found not guilty in his federal gun case.

On Friday (July 15), following four days of trial, NBA YoungBoy's fate was announced in California Central District court. The jury returned a verdict of not guilty, according to Rolling Stone Senior Reporter Nancy Dillon. The Louisiana rapper was facing multiple years in prison if found guilty of the gun offense.

The case has been hanging over the rapper's head for more than a year. It stems from YoungBoy Never Broke Again being arrested on March 22, 2021. Federal agents along with the Los Angeles Police Department attempted to execute an outstanding federal warrant on the rapper from a 2020 Louisiana arrest. While trying to pull the rapper over in a vehicle, police say YoungBoy eluded them before exiting the vehicle and leading them on a foot chase. K-9 dogs had to be brought out in order to locate the rapper. Police also discovered an FN, model FNX-45, .45 ACP caliber gun in the floorboard of YB's Maybach SUV.

After some haggling, the rapper was finally released from jail on house arrest via a $1.5 million bond last October. He lived in Layton, Utah as stipulated by his bond in the months leading up to his case being brought to court.

A point of contention leading up to the trial involved the use of song lyrics. The prosecution wanted to use lines from NBA YoungBoy's song "Gunsmoke" as evidence. On the track, YB raps about the model of firearm found in his vehicle. Ultimately, judge R. Gary Klausen vetoed the attempt.

According to Rolling Stone, during the trial, jurors reportedly heard testimony from an FBI forensic examiner who told the court no DNA evidence from NBA YoungBoy was able to be pulled from the firearm located in the rapper's vehicle. The rapper's defense argued NBA YoungBoy had no idea about the firearm, which was located on the floorboard surrounded by items that reportedly did not belong to the Colors rhymer. They claimed he ran because he was afraid after authorities "took defensive positions" and "drew weapons" during what he thought was a routine traffic stop.

Now that YB has cleared this legal hurdle, he still has an open gun case in Baton Rouge, La. He received positive news about that case back in March, when it was revealed the judge in the case had thrown out video and photo evidence.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney and the U.S. District Attorney for comment on the latest verdict.