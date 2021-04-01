YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Bond Revoked, Judge Forces Rapper to Remain in Jail Until Trial

After being arrested last month for an outstanding warrant, YoungBoy Never Broke Again will remain behind bars until the trial for his recent gun charges.

According to court documents obtained by XXL today (April 1), a Louisiana judge has ruled that the motion for NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, to be held without bond pending trial be granted. Prior to this, a Magistrate judge in California—where YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested after fleeing from police late last month—granted the Top rhymer bond on March 23, which included $540,000 in cash, collateral in the form of two properties worth $1.5 million, drug testing, an ankle monitor and more. The bond had a 48-hour window and was later transferred to Louisiana, where YoungBoy's warrant was issued stemming from his September of 2020 arrest. At that point, it was up to the Louisiana judge to decide if the rapper would be released on bond.

The Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana submitted a motion on March 25 to keep YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, in custody without bail until his pretrial hearing and afterwards, also without bail. In the filing, the U.S. States Attorney deemed YoungBoy a risk and a "danger to the community."

The court document reads, "The government will present evidence of Gaulden’s prior history of ignoring probation conditions. This evidence coupled with his brazen attempt to evade arrest in this matter supports the concern that Gaulden presents a flight risk. Indeed, before knowing the potential jeopardy in which he finds himself, Gaulden sought to evade capture. Now that he knows the seriousness of these offenses, the temptation to flee is greater. Moreover, Gaulden’s criminal history includes violent offenses."

The filing continues, "He is charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon, and he possessed another gun as he fled from law enforcement at the time of his arrest. When his gun possession is combined with his violent crime, attempts to flee from law enforcement, which included a high speed chase in and around a neighborhood that included a middle school, and his pervasive marijuana use Gaulden clearly and convincingly presents a danger to the community."

The State's Attorney added that the California judge's ruling was based on "Gaulden’s significant wealth and assets and apparent ability to post bond, despite the recommendation of the United States Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department that the defendant presents a risk of danger and there are no conditions or combination of conditions that can assure the safety of the community."

The 21-year-old artist has been charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act.

In response to the aforementioned motion to hold NBA YoungBoy without bond, the Louisiana judge ordered on March 30 that the rapper will remain in jail. The judge said that based on YoungBoy's offenses and prior criminal history "no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community if the Defendant is allowed bond before trial. Defendant’s criminal history includes violent crimes, and the crime for which Defendant has been indicted involved possession of a firearm. Defendant attempted to flee during his arrest, which is indicative of a lack of respect for law enforcement and the law. Defendant also has a history of drug use."

The rapper can, however, request reconsideration for his detention if future evidence allows him to do so.

As previously reported, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI in L.A. on March 22. After getting pulled over by officials, the rapper drove off, taking police on a high-speed chase. He then fled on foot and was later located in part thanks to LAPD police dogs. An LAPD helicopter assisted in finding the rapper as well. A loaded firearm was also found in the car NBA YoungBoy was driving. It's worth noting that he was the only person in the car. He is also a convicted felon, who prohibits from possessing a gun.

YoungBoy's arrest stems from a warrant issued in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La. where he was arrested last September after police were called to a vacant lot where he was filming a music video. Law enforcement arrived at the scene in response to a call of weapons being brandished at the video shoot. YoungBoy and 15 others were arrested. After police searched the premises, they found 14 firearms, three grams of marijuana, one dose of Hydrocodone inside a clear bag and digital scales.

YoungBoy faced multiple drug charges, but was only officially hit with one drug charge at the time. He was later released.

