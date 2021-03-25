New Details on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Case Surface – Report

Following reports earlier this week that YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now in federal custody on firearms charges after being arrested, the attorney for the Baton Rouge, La. rapper has said that he was was blindsided by his client's recent arrest and the federal warrant that led to NBA being taken into custody.

According to a report from local New Orleans publication The Advocate on Tuesday (March 24), YoungBoy Never Broke Again's lawyer, James Manasseh, has described the arrest as a "travesty" and says he was unaware that the feds were trying to locate the Top rhymer.

"What happened to him in California was a travesty," Manasseh said. "Every law enforcement agency knows we represent Kentrell and no one told us of his warrant. Had they told us he was indicted, we would have voluntarily surrendered him at our office in a safe and non-public manner."

The attorney added, "The surprise tactic of arresting him in California was unnecessary. It was simply a show of force and power upon an individual by the Government."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell Gaulden, was taken into custody on Monday (March 22) after getting pulled over in a vehicle by the LAPD and the FBI in Los Angeles. Authorities had an outstanding federal warrant for the rapper and he reportedly attempted to flee. A perimeter was later put in place to capture YoungBoy, who was located with the help of a K-9 dog.

According to The Advocate, the warrant was for federal firearm charges in his hometown, presumably stemming from YoungBoy Never Broke Again's arrest at his video shoot in Baton Rouge, La. last September. Based on a recently unsealed indictment, NBA YoungBoy has been charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. He allegedly had two guns in his possession during the September 2020 arrest: .45-caliber pistol and a 9mm pistol. However, his lawyer, James Manasseh, says the 21-year-old rapper didn't have a firearm "on his person."

At the time in late 2020, law enforcement responded to a call of guns being brandished at an abandoned lot where the music video was being filmed. Multiple grams of marijuana, Hydrocodone, 14 firearms and digital scales were discovered at the video shoot, resulting in the arrest of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 15 others who are reportedly a part of the Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerilla street gangs.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney for a comment on this matter.

