YoungBoy Never Broke Again Faces 63 Charges in Prescription Fraud Ring – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has reportedly been charged with 63 counts for his alleged involvement in a large-scale prescription fraud ring.

NBA YoungBoy Faces Dozens of Charges

NBA YoungBoy was arrested on Tuesday (April 16), and initially charged with identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity. New details in the case, reported by KUTV on Wednesday (April 17), say YB has been charged with a total of 63 counts for his alleged involvement in a large-scale prescription fraud operation.

According to the report, police believe Top was part of a scheme that involved calling in fraudulent prescriptions with fake patient names and birthdates using the names of real doctors. The rapper's associates would then pick up the drugs from pharmacies in the area.

In total, the rapper reportedly faces 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, 20 counts of forgery, and one count each of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity and possession of a controlled substance.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney and the Cache County Sheriff's Office for comment.

NBA YoungBoy's Home Searched

NBA YoungBoy has been on house arrest in Utah since 2022 in connection to a firearm case in Louisiana. His arrest on Tuesday was preceded by authorities raiding his home. They reportedly seized prescription pills, weapons and electronics.

NBA YoungBoy Legal Drama Comes Amid Career Success

NBA YoungBoy's latest bit of legal drama comes on the heels of a string of musical successes. The two years on house arrest we good for the prolific rhymer's career as he has dropped nearly a dozen projects since being confined to his home in Utah—including seven top 10 releases— and became one of the biggest streaming artists on YouTube. Now, it's up in the air if YB will be able to maintain his freedom. With a pending trial in Louisiana and now new serious charges in Utah, his musical career may have to be put on the back burner.