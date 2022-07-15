YoungBoy Never Broke Again Still Facing Another Gun Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a major legal victory this afternoon (July 15), when he was acquitted of firearm possession in federal California Central District Court. However, he is not totally in the clear. Now that the Cali case is settled, he must gear up to fight another gun charge in his home state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana case predates the California case. NBA YoungBoy was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020 in his hometown of Baton Rouge along with 15 other people at a video shoot. Law enforcement were despatched to the scene after getting reports that a large group of people were brandishing weapons outside an abandoned home. Police confiscated 14 guns, marijuana, Hydrocodone, digital scales and Xanax. YB was only initially charged with possession of schedule 1 drugs and released on bail.

The Top rapper's attorney, James Manasseh, told XXL in a statement at the time, "It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything. Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances."

"Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene," the statement continues. "We still have the Second Amendment in the United States. The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their Constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal. Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control. Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such."

However, on March 10, 2021, NBA YoungBoy was indicted in U.S. District Court for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

A warrant was issued for his arrest. Police and federal agents attempted to execute the warrant on March 22, 2021 in California, which is when they tried to pull NBA YoungBoy over in his Maybach SUV and he ran before being appended. Police discovered a gun his car and charged him with gun possession. He took the Cali case to trial and was found not guilty earlier today.

Back in March, NBA YoungBoy got a partial victory in the Louisiana case when a judge threw out video and photo evidence that the prosecution planned on using. According to court documents obtained by XXL today, the case is in continuance as both sides build their arguments. The next conference concerning the case is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2022.

XXL has reached out to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's attorney for comment.