Witnesses for Lil Durk’s Defense Testify and Include OTF Jam’s Wife and Ex-Girlfriend, Durk’s FBI Arrest Video Plays in Court

Several witnesses for Lil Durk's defense testified in court today, including OTF Jam's wife and ex-girlfriend. Additionally, Durk's FBI arrest video was played for the jury.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), during Durk's murder-for-hire trial, a wide array of witnesses took the stand for the Chicago rapper's defense team. The testimonies included Tonya Johnican, sister of Big Country; Kevin Freeman from Durk's non-profit organization Neighborhood Heroes; Sanchay "Dharmic" Jain, Alamo Records' SVP of Marketing; Shekema Springfield, mother to King Von's child; OTF Jam's wife; and his former girlfriend, Briana Dangerfield.

According to YouTuber Trap Lore Ross and Los Angeles Magazine journalist Taylor Parise, who are covering the trial, OTF Jam's ex-girlfriend Briana Dangerfield reportedly got caught perjuring herself on the stand. She testified that she put OTF Jam, born Kacey Hester, out of her house for treating the house that her children resided in like a "revolving door."

"He's not truthful at all," she reportedly said of Jam. "He's a manipulator."

However, during cross-examination, the prosecution questioned Briana regarding her claims of having a clean criminal record. Although she testified to having no prior run-ins with the law, the prosecution highlighted a 2016 forgery arrest followed by a second incident involving theft.

"When you told the jury you'd never been arrested, was that a lie?" the prosecution asked Briana.

"Yes," she responded.

Before the defense presented their witnesses, the jury reportedly was shown footage of Lil Durk's FBI arrest in Florida in 2024. FBI Agent Conor Goepel was part of the arrest team that intercepted Durk's flight on Oct. 24, 2024, from Miami to Dubai.

According to Parise's reporting, defense attorney Christy O'Connor cross-examined Goepel, and things got a little intense as O'Connor pushed back on Goepel's insinuation that Durk's was "fleeing" the country.

At the end of the day, Journalist Michael Blackshire, who is also covering the trial, reported the defense had fully rested their case. Lil Durk and co-defendants OTF DeDe (Deandre Wilson) and OTF BrownEyez (David Lindsey) will not testify. The court is scheduled to begin hearing closing arguments on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Watch and Read FBI Agent's Testimony of Lil Durk's Arrest as Reported by Journalist Taylor Parise

See Trap Lore Ross' Recap of Defense Witnesses' Testimonies at Lil Durk Trial

Get our free mobile app