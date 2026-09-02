Lil Pump has taken the opportunity to taunt Lil Durk with snitching allegations while the Chicago rapper is on trial.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 2), Pump said to his followers on X, "RT IF U THINK DURK SNITCHED."

The diss of sorts is not exactly left field, as Durk has sent shots at Pump in his songs over the years.

On the 2020 song "All These Ni**as" with King Von, Durkio rapped, "How you gon' sit in my car, tryna play Lil Pump like we ain't too dangerous." And on the 2022 song "Hanging With Wolves," he said, "Keep it a buck, I was just listening to Gucci and Jeezy/I ain't listen to pump."

Fans were quick to mention the lyrics and call out the fact Pump waited until Durk was locked up to take a shot back, with one person responding to his X post, "You didn't say NONE of this when Durk was free.. SYBAU."

Another person wrote, "Durk always dissin lil pump but pump made sure only to respond while Durk incarcerated. I feel u bruh u was always catchin strays in Durk music but chill 5 u see them ni**as ain't playin."

Lil Durk is currently in week two of his murder-for-hire trial, where he stands accused of orchestrating the 2022 hit on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the 2020 murder of King Von. Durk and his legal team are arguing that he had nothing to do with the situation and instead that one of his alleged co-conspirators, Kavon Grant, a.k.a. OTF Vonnie, was the "mastermind" of the entire thing.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Check out Lil Pump's post and some responses below.

See Lil Pump Taunt Lil Durk With Snitching Allegations

See Rappers Who Dropped Projects From Prison or Jail