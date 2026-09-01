OTF Vonnie Identifies Lil Durk as Participant in Murder of Quando Rondo’s Cousin, Mentions YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 6ix9ine During Trial Testimony – Report

Kavon Grant, a.k.a. OTF Vonnie, has taken the stand in Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial yesterday and today, testifying that Durk was an active participant in the hit on Quando Rondo, and mentioning various artists including YoungBoy Never Broke Again and 6ix9ine.

On Monday (Aug. 31), Vonnie took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom, where he has agreed to testify against Durk in exchange for a more lenient sentence. Prosecutors say he helped arrange logistics for the 2022 shooting, while Durk's team is arguing that he was the "mastermind" of the entire thing and is trying to pin it on Durk for less time behind bars.

According to journalist Michael Blackshire and YouTuber Trap Lore Ross, who are reporting from inside the trial, Vonnie testified that Quando Rondo was indeed the intended target, and identified that his co-conspirators were Durk, Deandre "DeDe" Wilson and David Brian "Browneyez" Lindsey.

Vonnie said he worked as Durk's assistant, and was simultaneously involved in illegal activity including brokering high-end stolen vehicles. He also specifically mentioned how he, Muwop and two others attempted to shoot at Rondo in Georgia in 2021, but that he couldn't remember who the other two people were.

As it pertains to the 2022 shooting that was meant to kill Rondo but instead killed his cousin Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, Ross reported Vonnie testified that Durk told him the group booked flights to San Diego instead of Los Angeles, where they learned Rondo was at the time, "to avoid police." He also said Durk was already bothered by 6ix9ine telling him to "slide for Von" during a Wack 100 interview, but the clip going viral "added fuel to the fire” and "increased the pressure."

Blackshire said a text from Durk to an OTF group chat was read aloud, and it said, "If the shoe was on the other foot it would be no pressed. Im'a be hard on y'all cause I love y'all. Von is me, Von is y'all." Vonnie was apparently not in that chat, however.

Another text mentioned YB and even Offset, where Durk wrote, "Let it be YB and nem. Shorty be out every night. We got the lo on a MF and guess he at club like he ain't got be worried about. Set said Chicago only, but in the A, they think we sweet."

During cross-examination, Drew Findling went after Vonnie’s credibility, portraying him as a prolific scammer and pointing to his lavish lifestyle after Durk fired him in January 2023. Findling also played a jail call where Vonnie said he would be on his "A game" for his testimony because he wanted to go home and avoid a life sentence. Vonnie also testified that Durk told him to burn the stolen car used in the shooting, but he instead left it illegally parked, where it was eventually towed, and admitted lying to Durk about what happened.

"I thought burning it was stupid honestly," he told the court, according to Ross.

Vonnie reportedly said he returned from the shooting worried because the group had been "sloppy," telling Durk, "We just did a hit in Beverly Hills. That’s not normal."

He also testified that he and Durk watched footage of Quando Rondo screaming "No!" after the shooting, with Vonnie saying Durk appeared joyful and excited, remarking, "Finally we got somebody."

As the investigation continued, Vonnie said a rental-car company told him two detectives were looking for the white BMW used in a murder. When he told Durk, he said the rapper dismissed the concern, telling him, "You're overthinking it. They’re just doing their job."

Vonnie said he then eventually distanced himself from Durk, moved back to Atlanta and stopped traveling to Los Angeles, which he said ultimately led to Durk firing him.

See OTF Vonnie's Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

See Michael Blackshire's Transcription of OTF Vonnie's Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

Read Traplore Ross' Transcription of OTF Vonnie's Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

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