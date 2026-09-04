The Mother of King Von’s Son Calls OTF Vonnie a Liar and Thief During Her Testimony at Lil Durk’s Murder-for-Hire Trial

The mother of King Von's son, Shekema "Queen Kema" Springfield, called OTF Vonnie a liar and thief during her testimony at Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial this week.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), at Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles, Springfield took the stand and reportedly testified that she never saw Durk at a home that King Von's memorial was taking place and that there were no conversations about avenging Von's killing during the three-day gathering. Her testimony contradicts Vonnie's words on the stand when he said he and Durk spoke at the home about getting revenge for Von's death.

According to Los Angeles Magazine reporter Taylor Parise, who is covering the trial, Springfield, a 10-year U.S. Army veteran, testified that King Von and OTF Vonnie (born Kavon Grant) were very close and spent every day together. They were so close that Vonnie took control of King Von's finances, according to Springfield.

Parise also noted that the defense tried to imply that Vonnie allegedly stole $300,000 from a trust intended for King Von's son, though that specific testimony was met with an objection in court and wasn't further explored.

Springfield also reportedly testified that when she asked about who killed King Von, Vonnie told her "not to worry about it, and he's going to take care of it."

Sveral witnesses for Lil Durk's defense testified in court yesterday before the defense finally rested their case. Defense attorneys also confirmed that Durk and the other co-defendants, OTF Dede and Browneyez, will not be testifying. Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Meanwhile, on Friday (Sept. 4), Lil Durk shared a message on his Instagram Story. The Chicago rapper's missive simply read, "Allah Is The Greatest," along with a palms facing up emoji to symbolize prayer.

See Lil Durk's Message as His Trial Nears Its End

lildurk/Instagram Lil Durk shared a message on his Instagram Story.

See Journalist Taylor Parise's Recap of Shekema "Queen Kema" Springfield's Testimony at Lil Durk's Trial

See Journalist Michael Blackshire's Recap of Shekema "Queen Kema" Springfield's Testimony at Lil Durk's Trial

See Trap Lore Ross's Recap of Shekema "Queen Kema" Springfield's Testimony at Lil Durk's Trial

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