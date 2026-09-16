Lil Durk's legal troubles are far from over with his win in the murder-for-hire trial of Quando Rondo, as he now has a separate civil lawsuit and trial to deal with for the wrongful death of Rondo's cousin.

The Chicago rapper was acquitted of all charges in the murder-for-hire case last Friday (Sept. 11). The alleged hit took the life of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, and last February, Pab's mother, Andrea Robinson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Durk for the murder. Unlike criminal proceedings, the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower. The standard is a "preponderance of the evidence," meaning the plaintiff must show their claim is more likely true than not.

"The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community," Robinson's attorney said in a press release about the complaint. "We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time."

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit Durk is facing. In October of 2024, FBG Duck's mother, LaSheena Weekly, sued Durk for Duck's death, though Durk was never charged with the killing.

He also has more criminal charges ahead of him, as he remains behind bars to face charges of racketeering and murder in a second trial slated to take place next month.

Durk was initially hit with the VICAR (violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity) charge in a third superseding indictment for the murder-for-hire case back in June. However, his lawyers were able to get the charges severed from that case, so the 33-year-old rapper will have to face them in a second trial.

Trial in that matter is set to begin on Oct. 5.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 39 years.