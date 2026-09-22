Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants OTF Dede and Browneyez Seek New Trial After Being Found Guilty on Stalking Charges

Lil Durk's co-defendants Deandre Dontrell Wilson, known as OTF Dede, and David Brian Lindsey, known as Browneyez, were found guilty of stalking charges in their joint trial, and now both men are looking to appeal.

Documents obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 22) show attorneys for Dede and Browneyez filed Rule 33 and 29 motions to get a new trial and an acquittal. Each man was found guilty on three stalking counts, while they were acquitted of two charges related to murder-for-hire.

A judge has yet to rule on the new filings.

Durk also faced the same five charges, but was acquitted on all of them. He remains behind bars, however, as two more charges in the matter were successfully severed from the last trial by his attorneys beforehand and are now set to be tried later this year

According to a document obtained by XXL on Friday (Sept. 18), Durk's attorneys requested a bond hearing on Nov. 4, before Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who presided over the initial trial. A member of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office was also ordered to attend the hearing and provide the court with an updated bail report.

Attorney Moe Gangat (of @lawyersforworkers) believes that Durk's lawyers intend to submit a substantial bail package and emphasized that because the OTF rapper was acquitted on the five charges, he poses neither a flight risk nor any threat to the community and should be released on bond.

Check out the full documents filed by OTF Dede and Browneyez's attorneys for a new trial and acquittal below.

See the Documents Filed by OTF Dede and Browneyez's Attorneys

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