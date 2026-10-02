Lil Durk and His Three Codefendants Must Face Second Trial Together

Lil Durk and his three codefendants must face a second trial together.

The Chicago rapper's legal battle continues as he faces a VICAR (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) case after being acquitted in his murder-for-hire trial last month.

One of his codefendants, Asa Houston, was able to get his case severed and is still awaiting trial on the murder-for-hire charge. However, Houston, along with Durk and Deandre "OTF Dede" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey, must take on the racketeering case together, according to documents filed on Sept. 30.

For this reason, the complexity of the case and other attorney case conflicts, the judge ruled to delay the trial until next August.

"Due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants, including the charges in the indictment and the voluminous discovery, this case is so unusual and so complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself within the Speedy Trial Act time limits," the ruling reads.

Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his murder-for-hire trial on Sept. 11. His codefendants, Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey, were convicted of the stalking and stalking conspiracy counts, and both men were found not guilty on the murder-for-hire charge. They are appealing the verdict.

Durk has a bond review hearing scheduled for Nov. 4.

See a Portion of the Court Ruling That Durk and His Three Codefendants Must Face a Second Trial Together

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