Lil Durk’s Second Trial Pushed Back as Bond Hearing Looms

Lil Durk's second trial has been postponed as his bond review hearing looms.

After being acquitted on murder-for-hire charges earlier this month, Durk was scheduled to stand trial again on VICAR charges on Oct. 5. However, XXL has confirmed with a source close to the situation that the trial date will be postponed. Durk's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 4, when he will have a bond review hearing.

On Sept. 11, Durk was found not guilty on all charges in his murder for hire trial. His codefendants, Deandre "OTF Dede" Wilson and David "Browneyez" Lindsey, were convicted of the stalking and stalking conspiracy counts; and both men were found not guilty on the murder-for-hire charge. They are appealing the ruling.

Following the trial, Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, called for the rapper's freedom.

“Twenty-two months ago, Durk and I made an agreement that we would make history with the greatest verdict in this country, and it happened today," Findling told the press.

“Durk is not guilty of all charges," he added. “The shackles must come off, and he must walk free.”

Durk, however, has a second racketeering case that was severed from the murder-for-hire case pending. Durk hopes to be freed on bond as he awaits his second trial. His legal team will also be filing motions to try and get the second case thrown out, as Durk has already been acquitted on many of the accusations that would be presented in the second case.

XXL has reached out to Durk's attorney for comment.

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