Lil Durk Scheduled for Bond Hearing Shortly After Second Trial for Murder-Related Racketeering Charges

Lil Durk is scheduled for a bond hearing shortly after his second trial for murder-related racketeering charges next month.

According to a document obtained by XXL on Friday (Sept. 18), Durk's attorneys requested a bond hearing on Nov. 4, before Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, who presided over the Chicago rapper's murder-for-hire trial. A member of the U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office was also ordered to attend the hearing and provide the court with an updated bail report.

This comes as Durk's second trial on murder-related racketeering charges linked to Only the Family (OTF) is scheduled for Oct. 5. However, Melanie Gooseby (aka I'm Not a Lawyer But) has a theory that there won't be a trial and that the date was just a placeholder. She also shared the bond hearing notice on her X account.

Meanwhile, attorney Moe Gangat (of @lawyersforworkers) believes that Durk's lawyers intend to submit a substantial bail package and emphasized that the OTF leader was acquitted in his murder-for-hire trial last month. Therefore, they will argue that Durkio poses neither a flight risk nor any threat to the community and should be released on bond.

But Lil Durk's legal saga is far from over. Despite getting a not-guilty verdict in his murder-for-hire case on Sept. 11, the mother of Saviay’a "Lul Pab" Robinson, who was killed when OTF members allegedly tried to ambush Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Durk for the murder last February.

Attorneys for Pab's mother, Andrea Robinson, said in a statement that someone needs to be held accountable for their actions in the murder of Mr. Robinson.

"The premature loss of Mr. Robinson has devastated his family and community," said Andrea's lawyer, Warren Postman, in a press release about the complaint. "We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time."

Unlike criminal trials, civil lawsuits carry a significantly lower evidentiary threshold. The standard is a "preponderance of the evidence," meaning plaintiffs simply need to demonstrate that their allegations are more likely true than not.

Check out legal commentary from I'm Not A Lawyer But..., and legal expert Moe Gangat below.

Watch I'm Not A Lawyer But's Update on Lil Durk's Bond Hearing

Watch Attorney Moe Gangat's (@lawyerforworkers) Thoughts on What Could Happen at Lil Durk's Bond Hearing

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